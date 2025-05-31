EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Cyprus Counterpart, Lauds Anti-Terrorism Cooperation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar held talks with Cyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister, Constantinos Kombos, to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. He also thanked Cyprus for its support in India's fight against terrorism.

This meeting coincides with India's ongoing diplomatic outreach campaign as part of Operation Sindoor, where Indian MPs are visiting various countries to highlight India's efforts to combat Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister wrote: "Warm conversation with FM @ckombos of Cyprus. Discussed strengthening our bilateral partnership as well as India-EU ties. Appreciate the support consistently extended by Cyprus in combating terrorism."

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Cyprus in 1962, bilateral relations between both nations have been traditionally very close and friendly.

Besides, Cyprus has supported India on several crucial issues, including India’s election to the UNSC, the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, the NSG and the IAEA, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notes. Cyprus also supported India's post-Shakti series of nuclear tests, and on the issues of the Pulwama terrorist attack, says the MEA.

There have been several goodwill gestures between India and Cyprus, marking their special regard and gratitude for each other. The MEA notes India has named an avenue in Delhi in honour of Archbishop Makarios, the first President of Cyprus.

"Cyprus issued two postal stamps on the occasion of the Centenary Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 1970," it says.

Apart from that, a bust of the 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi, was installed in the garden of the Parliament of Cyprus in 1972, and the avenue in front of the bust was named “Jawaharlal Nehru Avenue” in 1983. In a heartwarming gesture underlining the close relations between the two nations, in 2019, Cyprus issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Taking into consideration the close ties between India and Cyprus, the latest conversation between S. Jaishankar and Constantinos Kombos holds importance, as the subject of terrorism was also touched upon during the talks, with the Indian minister acknowledging the West Asian nation's constant support in combating terrorism.

