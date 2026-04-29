EAM Jaishankar, Iranian FM have 'detailed conversation' on West Asia conflict

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday received a phone call from Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi during which both ministers held a "detailed conversation" on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, as well as bilateral relations.

"Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening. Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the phone call.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi stated that, during their phone call, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and EAM Jaishankar discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

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"During a phone conversation between Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues," it posted on X.

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Araghchi concluded his three-nation tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia on Tuesday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg as the Kremlin reiterated its support for bringing peace to West Asia. He also held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Taking to X, Araghchi said, "Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy."

On March 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing the security situation in the West Asia region. During the call, PM Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region and also asserted the significance of safeguarding freedom of navigation along with keeping the shipping lanes open and secure.

Both leaders had earlier spoken over phone on March 12 when PM Modi had voiced his concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure. He had also reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.