EAM Jaishankar Meets Khaleda Zias Son Tarique Rahman, Conveys Condolences On Her Death
BANGLADESH EX-PM KHALEDA ZIA

EAM Jaishankar Meets Khaleda Zia's Son Tarique Rahman, Conveys Condolences On Her Death

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Tarique Rahman, acting BNP chairperson and son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka on Wednesday, extending India's condolences over her recent passing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Tarique Rahman.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Tarique Rahman, acting BNP chairperson and son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka on Wednesday, extending India's condolences over her recent passing.

 

