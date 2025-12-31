EAM Jaishankar Meets Khaleda Zia's Son Tarique Rahman, Conveys Condolences On Her Death
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Tarique Rahman, acting BNP chairperson and son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka on Wednesday, extending India's condolences over her recent passing.
