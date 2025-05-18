EAM Jaishankar On 3-Day Official Visit To Netherlands, Denmark, Germany From Tomorrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19-24, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

It further noted that during his three-country visit, the External Affairs Minister will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations.

Discussions will also take place on global and regional matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Germany comes as Friedrich Merz took over the office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany earlier in May this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his warm congratulations to Friedrich Merz and expressed his eagerness to work closely with Chancellor Merz for further strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

In the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, the three countries were a part of the several countries from across the world who had expressed solidarity with India.

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, offered support to India and condemned all acts of terrorism. She also extended condolences to the victims of the attack and their families.

"Terrible news from Pahalgam. Denmark stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. Our condolences to the victims of the attack and their families and loved ones," Denmark PM's office wrote on X.

Former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had condemned the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. He had offered condolences to the people of India and wished a speedy recovery for all the people injured in the attack.

President of Netherlands, Dick Schoof had said, "The Netherlands stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism, now and in the future."

India shares warm and friendly ties with the three countries.

The ties of India and Denmark are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability. The current development of renewed India-Denmark relations has been guided by the "Green Strategic Partnership", MEA noted in a statement.

The diplomatic ties between India and the Netherlands are over 75 years old. As per the MEA, the two countries enjoy strong political, economic & commercial relations. High level mutual exchanges have provided impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

According to the MEA, India and Germany have a strategic partnership, with India being one of the first countries to have established diplomatic ties with Germany after World War II over seventy years ago.