EAM Jaishankar Slams Canada Again, Says Ottawa Harbouring Terrorists, Promoting Violence

Amid row over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India has continued its counter-attack against Canada. Speaking during an event in the United States, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that while the allegations are against India's foreign policy, Canada has turned into a safe space for terrorists. He also said that while PM Justin Trudeau made allegations, he did not submit any proof to India to substantiate his claim.

"...For us, it has certainly been a country where, organized crime from India, mixed with trafficking in people, mixed with secessionism, violence, terrorism. It's a very toxic combination of issues and people, who have found operating space there... Today, I'm actually in a situation where my diplomats are unsafe going to the embassy, or to the consulate in Canada. They are publicly intimidated. And that has actually compelled me to temporarily suspend even visa operations in Canada...," said Jaishankar.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar further said that the Khalistan issue has been an issue of great, friction for many years with Canada but in the last few years, it has come back, very much into play. '...in the last few years, it has come back, very much into play, because of what we consider to be a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists, extremist people who openly advocate violence. And they have been given operating space in Canada because of the compulsions of Canadian politics..." said the EAM.

"The Canadian PM made some allegations initially privately, and then publicly. And, our, response to him, both in private and public, what he was alleging was not consistent with our policy. And that if he had, if his government had anything relevant and specific they would like us to look into, we were open to looking at it. Now, that's where that conversation is at this point in time," said Jaishankar.

The EAM confirmed that he spoke to US NSA Jake Sullivan and (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken about Canada and they shared American views and assessments on this whole situation.