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NewsIndiaEAM Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart on developments in West Asia
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EAM Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart on developments in West Asia

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in West Asia.Sharing details in a post on X, EAM said that the conversation also focused on the well-being of the Indian community.

|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Source: ANI
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EAM Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart on developments in West Asia(Image Credit: IANS)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in West Asia.Sharing details in a post on X, EAM said that the conversation also focused on the well-being of the Indian community.

"A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community", he wrote on X.

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In a statement by Kuwait's foreign ministry, it was noted that the conversation between the leaders revolved around the "latest developments in regional events and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed."

Jaishankar was earlier in the UAE, where his visit saw further deepening of ties and discussions on the broader geopolitical changes impacting the region.

 

He told ANI, "We've had a very intense conflict in this region. Obviously, India has very major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region. I'm very pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, express our interests, and, incidentally, also share the feedback of the Indian community."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during his visit to Paris. The two leaders discussed, among other issues, the situation in West Asia.

The talks come amid the backdrop of the latest developments in West Asia and the Gulf region. Since the deadlock in the US-Iran peace talks, UKMTO announced that maritime access restrictions are being enforced, affecting Iranian ports and coastal areas, including locations along the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes after the US said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday onwards after Trump announced the naval blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supply normally passes.

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