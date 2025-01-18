External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered remarks during the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on Saturday. He spoke about the wide expanse of areas covered in the ambit of Indian foreign policy and underlined India's approach to diplomacy in the last decade.

Highlighting the challenge faced by the world due to "the weaponisation of market instruments and financial institutions", Jaishankar said "The challenge for India is to undertake its rise in such unpredictable circumstances. To do that it has to accelerate both its internal growth and modernization as well as de-risk its external exposure. At home that is best done through political stability, broad-based and inclusive growth and continuing reforms. It means more focus on manufacturing, food and health security as well as building deep strengths that would make us more competitive".

He gave a call for strategic autonomy and noted that India should not be behind in the development of critical and emerging technologies. "India may be non-west but its strategic interests ensure it is not anti-west", the EAM remarked.

Commenting on India's image in the world, the EAM said, "Growing on the tradition of openness, we see our position as that of the Vishwabandhu, a reliable partner and a dependable friend. Our endeavour is to maximize friendships and minimize problems". He said this is done by taking India's interests into consideration.

"The last decade has showcased how to progress on multiple fronts, advancing diverse relationships without making anyone an exclusive one. Polarized situations have brought out our ability to bridge divides, "he said. He highlighted the importance of regional players and said that a conscious effort is underway to develop ties with middle powers. This, he said has led to an expanding Indian diplomatic profile. Jaishankar said the fruition of such actions is visible in the Gulf, Africa and the Caribbean among other areas.

"India's approach can be summed up in terms of what we call the three mutuals, mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest," the EAM said. The EAM gave several initiatives taken by India towards the cause with the International Solar Alliance, CDRI, convening the Global South Summit, G20 presidency and supply of COVID vaccines as steps which have strengthened India's credentials.