EAM Jaishankar To Visit UK Today; Ukraine-Russia War, Trade Talks On Agenda

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, is set to begin his official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland today. His trip follows a high-level emergency meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where European leaders gathered to discuss support for Ukraine and its President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This meeting occurred amid rising tensions between Zelenskyy and key U.S. figures, including former President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, during their engagement at the White House.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dr Jaishankar will be on an official two-nation tour from March 4 to 9.

"India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including Defence & Security, Trade & Economy, Health, Education, People-to-people ties. During the visit, EAM will be holding discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and will meet several other dignitaries as well as Indian community members," said the MEA in a statement.

It further said that India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements. "EAM will be meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of the Indian community, during his visit to Ireland on 06 - 07 March 2025. EAM’s visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland," it said.

While bilateral talks are on the agenda, in the United Kingdom, the focus will be on the Ukraine and Russia wars.

During his discussions with Zelenskyy on Saturday, Starmer announced plans for a “coalition of the willing”, involving Britain, Ukraine, France, and other nations, to draft a peace proposal aimed at securing Trump's backing.

Jaishankar’s visit comes as India maintains a neutral stance in global geopolitics, avoiding alignment with Europe, Ukraine, Russia, or the US. Last week, India abstained from voting on two UN resolutions—one led by Ukraine and another by the United States—reinforcing its position of strategic autonomy while navigating diplomatic sensitivities.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, New Delhi continues its balanced approach, refraining from taking explicit sides. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of a “just and lasting peace”, grounded in international law, UN Charter principles, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.