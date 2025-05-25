New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar, during his recent visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, conveyed 'India’s appreciation' for the German government’s expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read, "In his meeting with Chancellor Merz, EAM conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new federal government in Germany. Chancellor Merz expressed strong support for further deepening the increasingly multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership across diverse sectors. EAM also conveyed India’s appreciation for the German government’s expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism."

"During his visit, EAM had extensive discussions with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul covering the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation. The two sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to further expand collaboration in key strategic areas, including defence, digital technologies, AI, green and sustainable development, and talent mobility. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, reaffirming their countries’ shared position on combating terrorism without exception, upholding international law, and promoting a multipolar, rules-based international order," the statement further added.

During their extensive discussion, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and EAM Dr S Jaishankar also launched the official logo commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership.

EAM S Jaishankar also focused on further strengthening India-Germany and India-EU trade and investment ties during his visit to the country. He discussed the progress in the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, including in the field of Green Hydrogen and the infrastructure sector, and Railways, with Katherine Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs & Energy.

EAM participated in a high-level Think Tank dialogue at the DGAP (German Council on Foreign Relations), engaging with thought leaders and experts on foreign and security policy to advance India-Germany's strategic partnership in promoting global security and stability.

Taking to the social media platform X, Jaishankar appreciated Germany's contribution to deepening the partnership between the countries.

He wrote, "A good interaction today with representatives of the Indian community in Germany. Appreciated their contribution to our deepening partnership. Urged them to share the India Story. And help realize the full potential of our ties."

A good interaction today with representatives of the Indian community in Germany.



Appreciated their contribution to our deepening partnership. Urged them to share the India Story. And help realize the full potential of our ties.



pic.twitter.com/fyGMt7V8ID — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 24, 2025

Dr. S. Jaishankar was on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from 22–24 May. His visit to Germany marked a significant milestone in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The visit aimed to further deepen bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities in various sectors.

The visit is also reflective of the high priority both sides attach to bilateral ties. It led to renewed engagement with the newly constituted German government, injecting fresh momentum into the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and reaffirming the commitment of both sides to further strengthening political, economic, technological, and people-to-people ties between India and Germany. Germany is a strong votary for furthering India-EU ties, including for the expeditious conclusion of the FTA.