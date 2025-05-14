In the wake of the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, the security cover of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has been further strengthened with the deployment of two additional bullet-resistant vehicles to his convoy, news agency IANS official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The move follows a recent review of his 'Z' category protection, undertaken by central Intelligence agencies in light of heightened tensions in the region.

This enhancement comes in the wake of the recent military escalation and New Delhi’s firm diplomatic response to Islamabad following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Intelligence agencies re-evaluated EAM Jaishankar’s threat perception and recommended bolstering his security convoy. Seventy-year-old Jaishankar has been at the forefront of India's international engagement in the aftermath of the crisis.

As the External Affairs Minister, he has led discussions with several global leaders and foreign ministers regarding 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam attack. His central role in shaping India's diplomatic strategy amid regional instability has placed him under increased security focus.

This latest upgrade builds on a previous enhancement in October 2024, when Jaishankar’s security cover was raised from the ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’ category, the second-highest tier in the central VIP protection system.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), through its VIP security unit, is tasked with providing armed cover to individuals on this list.

Currently, the CRPF secures around 200 high-profile people, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The VIP security categories under the central list include Z-plus, Z, Y-plus, Y, and X, with Z-plus being the most elite tier.

India's May 7 retaliation against Pakistan-based terrorists as part of Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack escalated into a military conflict. However, the two nations reached an understanding on May 10 not to escalate the matter further.