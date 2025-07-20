Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934554https://zeenews.india.com/india/eam-recalls-his-civil-services-interview-day-says-nothing-greater-than-serving-your-nation-2934554.html
NewsIndia
EAM JAISHANKAR

EAM Recalls His Civil Services Interview Day, Says 'Nothing Greater Than serving your nation"

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, recalling his 1977 Civil Services interview, urged new entrants to serve the nation with dedication and contribute to India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat.

|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 11:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EAM Recalls His Civil Services Interview Day, Says 'Nothing Greater Than serving your nation"

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reminisced about his Civil Services interview day, which coincided with a historic moment in India's history --the day the Emergency was revoked, March 21, 1977, at the Guru Samman and felicitation programme for new entrants in Civil Services by Samkalp Foundation.

While addressing the new entrants in the Civil Services, he highlighted that the core of their profession lies in serving the nation.

Recalling his own Civil Services interview, Jaishankar said, "My interview was on March 21, 1977. That was the day the Emergency was revoked. I go in for an interview at Shahjahan Road, the first person that morning."

Looking ahead to India's growth, Jaishankar said, "We say today that by 2030, India will be the third largest economy. By 2047, we will be closing the gap between 3 and 2..."

He encouraged the young civil servants to think about their contributions to India's development, saying, "I want you to think 20 years ahead. I want you to think about what your contribution to Viksit Bharat will be when we move towards it."

Emphasising the importance of service, Jaishankar added, "There can be nothing greater than serving your nation. Whether you enter the Indian Foreign Service, the Indian Railway Service, Indian Police Service, or the Indian Revenue Service, the important word is Service..."

Sharing some pictures of the event, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Pleased to participate in the Guru Samman and Felicitation Program for new Civil Services entrants organised by Samkalp Foundation."

He also congratulated the new entrants along with their families.

"Underlined the importance of working with a 'spirit of service' in our collective journey towards a #ViksitBharat. Appreciated Samkalp Foundation's efforts in supporting candidates from different parts of India for the Civil Services exam preparation," the post added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK