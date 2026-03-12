EAM S Jaishakar and Iran's FM discussed 'India's energy security', says MEA

On reports of Iran allowing ​Indian tankers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said, Indian Foreign Minister and the Iranian Foreign Minister discussed India’s energy security in their recent call on 10th March.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly press briefing, did not confirm the reports of Iran allowing India-flagged ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

“External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," said Randhir Jaiswal.

The unconfirmed reports surfaced on Thursday after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi on 10th March held a telephonic conversation, discussing the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch,” said EAM S Jaishankar in an X post.

While the Ministry did not confirm the reports and denied speaking further on the matter. "Beyond that, it would be premature for me to ​say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal further added.

Following talks between EAM S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign ministry issued a statement holding the United States accountable for the "insecure situation and shipping disruptions in the Persian Gulf."

Neither side referenced any agreement on safe passage for Indian vessels.

In Wednesday's inter-ministerial press briefing on the West Asia situation, officials revealed that 28 Indian-flagged vessels are operating west and east of the Strait of Hormuz, with 778 Indian sailors aboard.

The Minsitry of Petroleum stated that authorities, ship managers, and recruitment agencies are coordinating closely with Indian embassies and local officials to ensure seafarer safety and provide necessary assistance.











