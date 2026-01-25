EAM S Jaishankar holds talks on bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine with US lawmakers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a US congressional delegation on Sunday for wide-ranging talks on bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific dynamics, and the Ukraine conflict. He described these engagements as a vital element of the New Delhi-Washington relationship.

In an X post EAM S Jaishankar said, “A good interaction with US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis, along with @USAmbIndia. Discussed various aspects of India-US ties, Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship.”

A good interaction with US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith and @JimmyPatronis along with @USAmbIndia.



Discussed various aspects of India US ties, Indo Pacific and Ukraine conflict.



Congressional interactions have always been an important… pic.twitter.com/zD1wjgEV5Z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 25, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

US Ambassador Gor described EAM Jaishankar's meeting with the US congressional delegation as "productive" on X, noting it would boost India-US ties through stronger security, expanded trade, and deeper cooperation on critical technologies.

He wrote on X, "Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen U.S.-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies."

Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen U.S.-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies. https://t.co/kHfdkhBFtn — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 25, 2026

This comes amid a series of sustained high-level interactions between New Delhi and Washington and the recently hinted trade talks.

The EAM meeting with US lawmakers follows a series of high-level engagements between New Delhi and Washington. On January 19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Steve Daines and Ambassador Sergio Gor for a productive discussion on bilateral ties.

Earlier on January 18, EAM S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with Senator Daines, while Ambassador Gor highlighted the expanding India-US partnership in trade, technology, education, energy, and supply chains after his Mumbai visit.

Earlier this month Minsitry of External affairs during a press briefing, provided details of the first conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation and energy, and also exchanged perspectives on regional developments.

Also Read: India-US discuss advanced defence ties, boost military engagement

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also noted the leaders also covered key bilateral matters like trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and energy, while also sharing views on regional developments.

Earlier today, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met US Secretary of the Army Daniel P Driscoll in New Delhi. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and security.

