New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who has recently made headlines with his befitting response on India’s Russian energy purchase, on Friday held a "wide-ranging discussion" with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

UN Chief expressed his interest in working with India 'to effectively address important contemporary challenges.'

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke about latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Appreciate his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges. The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions and exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.

"A wide-ranging discussion with UNSG @antonioguterres. Exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. Implications for developing countries are serious,” he added.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Jaishankar also held talks with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington.

India-US on Taliban crisis

India and the US on Monday called on the Taliban to abide by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution to ensure that the Afghan territory does not become a breeding ground for terrorists to launch attacks against any country.

In a joint statement, the two sides called on the Taliban to adhere to the UNSC Resolution that demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or shelter or train terrorists or plan or finance terrorist attacks.

India thanks the US for Covis aid

Jaishankar on Tuesday praised the US for helping India during the second deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During an interaction with students of Howard University in Washington, Jaishankar recalled how the Covid experience has been enormously stressful for all the countries.

"If there was a silver lining to it, it also showed what friendships and relationships across the world could do...We have three vaccines in India, that we`re producing, which are a direct outcome of our relationship with the US," he said.

