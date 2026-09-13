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EAM S Jaishankar, Saudi FM meet on BRICS sidelines, discuss defence cooperation

The defence discussions also took place when Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vipul met Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence, Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari, in Riyadh on Thursday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar, Saudi FM meet on BRICS sidelines, discuss defence cooperation
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the BRICS India 2026 Summit. (@DrSJaishankar/X)

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