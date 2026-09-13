/EAM S Jaishankar, Saudi FM meet on BRICS sidelines, discuss defence cooperation

“Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Vipul, met H.E. Dr Khaled bin Hussain Al Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. The two sides discussed India–Saudi Arabia defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.