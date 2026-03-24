EAM S Jaishankar speaks with US Secretary of State Rubio on West Asia tensions​

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, discussing the West Asia crisis. The two leaders assessed their ripple effects on the global economy and energy markets, reaffirming their commitment to ongoing collaboration.

“Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio,” Jaishankar said in a post on X. This was the first call between the two leaders after the war in Iran.​

He said the talks “focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy.”​

Jaishankar added that both sides “particularly spoke about energy security concerns.”​

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He said they “agreed to remain in touch.”​

In Washington, in a readout of the call, the State Department said they agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.​

“Secretary Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.​

“The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East,” he said.​

“The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities,” Pigott added.​

The development comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where ongoing conflict is fueling volatility in global markets and keeping energy prices highly sensitive to regional developments.

Over the past decade, India and the United States have significantly bolstered their strategic partnership, collaborating closely in defense, technology, and energy security.

West Asia remains critical for both countries. Stability in the region affects global trade, inflation, and energy flows. Continued dialogue is seen as essential.



(with IANS inputs)

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