EAM S. Jaishankar To Visit Bangladesh To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s Funeral

The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will travel to Bangladesh to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Khaleda Zia on 31st December.

The press release by MEA read, “The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025.”

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia passed away aged 80 on Tuesday.

More details awaited.