EAM S. Jaishankar To Visit Bangladesh To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s Funeral

The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will travel to Bangladesh to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Khaleda Zia on 31st December.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EAM S. Jaishankar To Visit Bangladesh To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s FuneralEAM S Jaishankar (Image Credit: ANI)

Ministry of External affairs on Tuesday on announced EAM S. Jaishankar’s Bangladesh visit, scheduled for 31st December, 2025. EAM will be representing Government of India in Bangladesh’s first Female PM’s funeral.

The press release by MEA read, “The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025.”

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia passed away aged 80 on Tuesday.

More details awaited.

