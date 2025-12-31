Early Birds Steal The Show At Sydney Harbour Ahead Of New Year Fireworks

Thousands of people began gathering near Sydney Harbour in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, determined to secure the best views for Australia’s iconic fireworks display. Videos widely shared on social media showed crowds assembling as early as 4 am, with revelers arriving well before sunrise to welcome 2026 from the waterfront.

One viral clip, captioned “POV: It’s 4 am in Sydney on New Year’s Eve”, captured large groups sitting on the ground, some camping overnight, as they waited for access to prime viewing areas. Among the most sought-after locations was Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, where entry gates reportedly opened around 9:30 am. Within minutes, the space was filled as people rushed in to claim their spots.

Another circulating video suggested that by 11 am, most vantage points along the harbour were already occupied, with enthusiastic spectators locking in front-row views for the midnight spectacle hours in advance.

The clips sparked mixed reactions online. While some users expressed amazement at the patience and dedication of the crowds willing to endure long waits and queues, others questioned whether the effort was worth it for a fireworks show lasting just 10 to 15 minutes.

“This is actually insane,” one user commented, while another defended the enthusiasm, saying, “What do you expect? It’s a world famous event.” A third took a more relaxed view, writing that watching the display on television from home seemed far more appealing than dealing with congestion and long journeys afterward.

As the countdown to midnight draws closer, Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations once again underline their global appeal—drawing massive crowds long before the first firework lights up the sky.

A Crowd Exceeding One Million

New South Wales Transport Minister John Graham said authorities were preparing for more than a million people to ring in New Year’s Eve across Sydney, including large crowds expected at free viewing zones along the harbour. He added that Transport for New South Wales would roll out over a thousand additional public transport services for the night-around 40 per cent more than a regular day to manage the surge in commuters. His remarks were reported by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Chris Minns encouraged families and visitors to take part in the celebrations despite lingering concerns following the recent Bondi Beach terror attack that claimed 15 lives earlier this month. Emphasising resilience, Minns said the city must not allow such an act to dictate how people live or celebrate, urging residents to stand firm and enjoy Sydney’s most iconic night with a spirit of defiance and unity.