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  • /Early polls in 4 states? Why a February 2027 Census might force advanced elections | Explained

Early polls in 4 states? Why a February 2027 Census might force advanced elections | Explained

Both the polling process and the Census data collection draw heavily from the same pool of manpower, primarily government employees and school teachers. Thus, conducting them simultaneously would create severe administrative strain.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
Early polls in 4 states? Why a February 2027 Census might force advanced elections | Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Representational Image/ IANS

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