/Early polls in 4 states? Why a February 2027 Census might force advanced elections | Explained

Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for next year in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly instructed its state units to accelerate their poll preparations. This directive comes amid reports that the election dates are being considered for advance by a few weeks to avoid a scheduling conflict with the national Census enumeration exercise slated for February 2027.
According to sources cited by The Indian Express, the BJP has instructed state core groups to speed up their electoral preparations.
Staffing is reportedly the primary driver behind this potential shift.
A senior BJP functionary told the Hindustan Times that utilising the same personnel pool for both operations could lead to a shortage in manpower.
Both the polling process and the Census data collection draw heavily from the same pool of manpower, primarily government employees and school teachers. Thus, conducting them simultaneously would create severe administrative strain.
Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all individuals in the country or a designated area.
The information collected through the census process makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users.
The first modern population census in India was conducted between 1865 and 1872, though it did not happen simultaneously across all regions.
India conducted its first synchronous census in 1881. Since then, the Indian census has been providing data on various aspects of the population through extensive exercises held every 10 years.
However, the 2021 Census could not be undertaken on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, the Census 2027 will mark the next enumeration in the series, and is the 16th Indian Census overall and the 8th since Independence.
The census is being conducted in two phases. The first phase, House Listing and Housing Census (HLO). This phase is to collect data on housing conditions, amenities, and household assets.
The second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), is scheduled to be conducted in February 2027. It will capture detailed demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration, and fertility-related data.
Notably, due to climatic conditions, Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, this phase will be conducted in September 2026.
(with ANI inputs)
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