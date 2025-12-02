Advertisement
EARTHQUAKE BAY OF BENGAL TODAY

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Bay Of Bengal, Tremors Felt In Haryana And Nepal

A moderate earthquake (M 4.2) struck the Bay of Bengal at 7:26 AM IST, NCS confirms. No immediate damage reported. Follows tremors in Haryana and Nepal.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Bay Of Bengal, Tremors Felt In Haryana And NepalREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A moderate earthquake measuring magnitude 4.2 hit the Bay of Bengal region on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No immediate reports of damage have been registered.

The early morning tremor adds to a spate of seismic activities reported across the Indian subcontinent and the neighboring oceanic regions.

Key Details Of The Bay Of Bengal Quake

The National Centre for Seismology provided the following geographical and temporal information regarding the latest seismic event:

  • Magnitude: 4.2
  • Time: 07:26:35 IST (Indian Standard Time)
  • Location: Bay of Bengal
  • Coordinates: Latitude 20.56 degree N, Longitude 92.31 degree E
  • Depth: 35 Km

The NCS announced the details via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Recent Seismic Activity Across The Region

This Bay of Bengal event follows several other tremors recorded in nearby areas over the past two weeks, showcasing the region's geological volatility:

Indian Ocean: Just weeks ago, on November 21st, a similar earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded in the Indian Ocean region.

Haryana, India: On Monday evening, parts of Haryana experienced a tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located in Sonipat at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

Nepal: Earlier on Sunday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Nepal's Bajhang district in the Sudur Paschim province. The epicenter was Saipal mountain, and the tremors were also felt in neighboring districts. Nepal falls geographically under one of the most active tectonic zones, which is the most prone to earthquakes.

