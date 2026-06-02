Bay of Bengal rocked by 4.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday morning: National Centre for Seismology
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning. Check depth, coordinates, and National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.
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An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 07:43:17 am IST on June 2 at a depth of 10 kilometres.
As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a latitude of 14.027 N, and a longitude of 93.132 E, in the Bay of Bengal.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared an update in a post on X, " EQ of M: 4.6, On: 02/06/2026 07:43:17 IST, Lat: 14.027 N, Long: 93.132 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal. "
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Earlier in February, a moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Bay of Bengal, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 05:12 IST on February 11, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located at 14.94° N latitude and 90.18° E longitude.
Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.
Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.
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