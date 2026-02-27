BREAKING | Panic in Kolkata as earthquake 5.0 rattles city; tremors felt across West Bengal

A significant earthquake jolted Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon, triggering widespread panic as residents rushed out of high-rise buildings and offices. The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were reported around 11:00 AM IST.

Initial data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) indicates that the earthquake originated in Bangladesh, approximately 140–150 km east of Kolkata. The quake was classified as a "shallow" event, occurring at a depth of roughly 10 km. Seismologists warn that shallow earthquakes often result in more intense surface shaking, which explains why the vibrations were felt so strongly across the border in India.