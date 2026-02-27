Advertisement
BREAKING | Panic in Kolkata as earthquake 5.0 rattles city; tremors felt across West Bengal
KOLKATA EARTHQUAKE

BREAKING | Panic in Kolkata as earthquake 5.0 rattles city; tremors felt across West Bengal

A shallow earthquake originating in Bangladesh sparked panic in Kolkata today. Residents evacuated high-rises as tremors rattled West Bengal. No immediate damage reported.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A significant earthquake jolted Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon, triggering widespread panic as residents rushed out of high-rise buildings and offices. The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were reported around 11:00 AM IST.

Initial data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) indicates that the earthquake originated in Bangladesh, approximately 140–150 km east of Kolkata. The quake was classified as a "shallow" event, occurring at a depth of roughly 10 km. Seismologists warn that shallow earthquakes often result in more intense surface shaking, which explains why the vibrations were felt so strongly across the border in India.

 

