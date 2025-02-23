Earthquake In Jammu and Kashmir: Tremor Of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Kupwara
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir at 8:47 PM on Sunday.
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir at 8:47 PM on Sunday. The tremor, recorded at a depth of 10 km, had its epicenter at 34.28°N latitude and 74.00°E longitude. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
EQ of M: 3.8, On: 23/02/2025 20:47:17 IST, Lat: 34.28 N, Long: 74.00 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kupwara,Jammu and Kashmir.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/TYBozCFimf— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 23, 2025
