Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863204https://zeenews.india.com/india/earthquake-in-jammu-and-kashmir-tremor-of-3-8-magnitude-hits-kupwara-2863204.html
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE IN J&K

Earthquake In Jammu and Kashmir: Tremor Of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Kupwara

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir at 8:47 PM on Sunday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 10:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake In Jammu and Kashmir: Tremor Of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Kupwara

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir at 8:47 PM on Sunday. The tremor, recorded at a depth of 10 km, had its epicenter at 34.28°N latitude and 74.00°E longitude. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK