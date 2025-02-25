Advertisement
Earthquake In Odisha: 5.1 Magnitude Quake Recorded In Bay Of Bengal Near Puri

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the IMD official said.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 07:44 AM IST|Source: PTI
KOLKATA: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded at 6.10 am on Tuesday near Puri in Odisha, an IMD official said here.

The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, he said.

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the IMD official said.

