Earthquake In Odisha: 5.1 Magnitude Quake Recorded In Bay Of Bengal Near Puri
The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, the IMD official said.
KOLKATA: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded at 6.10 am on Tuesday near Puri in Odisha, an IMD official said here.
The quake occurred at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, he said.
EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/J6q53lzNd1 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 25, 2025
