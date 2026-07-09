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Earthquake in Maharashtra: Mild tremors jolt Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani

Mild earthquake tremors rattled the Marathwada region of Maharashtra early Thursday morning, causing temporary panic among local residents.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Earthquake in Maharashtra: Mild tremors jolt Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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