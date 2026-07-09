/Earthquake in Maharashtra: Mild tremors jolt Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani

As per the state officials, the tremors occurred distinctly in the Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra. Though the earthquakes were mild in nature, people panicked due to the unexpected vibrations and evacuated their houses at once. So far, no deaths or damage have been reported from any of the regions concerned.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is actively monitoring the incident. Experts at NCS are analyzing the data collected by the regional stations to gauge the precise magnitude, depth, and epicenter of the earthquake.
Following the initial detection of the subsurface earthquake activity, emergency alerts were immediately broadcast to all regional monitoring stations. The seismic event manifested as mild earth tremors that directly vibrated across the Nanded district while simultaneously shaking the neighboring districts of Hingoli and Parbhani. Despite the widespread panic caused by the sudden vibrations across these parts of the Marathwada region, local authorities have officially confirmed that no casualties have been reported.
Districts' disaster management centers and other district administration agencies have been mobilized right away to examine structures, monuments, and colonies for any existing structural cracks.
Following the morning's scare, the district administration issued an advisory along with the local police advising people to stay calm and not to spread panic.
"The situation is completely under control, and there is absolutely no reason to panic," stated a senior district administration official. "We earnestly appeal to all citizens to remain calm, follow official updates, and strictly refrain from believing or circulating unverified rumors on social media platforms."
Emergency response units, fire services, and medical teams across Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani remain on high alert as a precautionary measure to handle any potential aftershocks.
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