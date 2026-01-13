Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Strikes Bageshwar In Uttarakhand

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), on Tuesday.





According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:25 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 29.93 North, and the longitude was 80.07 East."EQ of M: 3.5, On: 13/01/2026 07:25:06 IST, Lat: 29.93 N, Long: 80.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, " according to the post on X.Earlier on Monday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Thoubal district in Manipur, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 4:20 am (IST) at a depth of 45 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 24.49 North, and the longitude was 94.02 East."EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/01/2026 04:20:49 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 94.02 E, Depth: 45 km, Location: Thoubal, Manipur.", according to the post added on X.Further details awaited.