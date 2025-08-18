Earthquake of 3.9 Magnitude Jolts Himachal’s Kangra
The earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Himachal Pradesh's Kangra region on Monday. The depth of the earthquake is 10 Km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
