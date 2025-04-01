Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Strikes Leh, Ladakh
A magnitude of 4.2 earthquake jolts Leh, Ladakh at 17:38 with depth of 10 Km.
A magnitude of 4.2 earthquake jolts Leh, Ladakh on Tuesday at 17:38 with depth of 10 Km, according to the National Center for Seismology.
EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/04/2025 17:38:42 IST, Lat: 35.37 N, Long: 76.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/NxHgIetw4y— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 1, 2025
No casulaties reported yet.
