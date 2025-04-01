Advertisement
EARTHQUAKE IN LEH

Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Strikes Leh, Ladakh

A magnitude of 4.2 earthquake jolts Leh, Ladakh at 17:38 with depth of 10 Km.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Strikes Leh, Ladakh Representative Image

A magnitude of 4.2 earthquake jolts Leh, Ladakh on Tuesday at 17:38 with depth of 10 Km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

No casulaties reported yet. 

 

