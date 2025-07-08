Assam Earthquake: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The agency informed that the tremor occurred at 9:22 am, at a depth of 25 km.

In a post on the social media platform X, the NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam.”

Andaman Sea Earthquake

On Monday, a quake of 4.5 magnitude struck the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 km, according to NCS.

A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, with the same magnitude and depth in the same region.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)