ASSAM EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong District

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong District Photo Credit: IANS

Assam Earthquake: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The agency informed that the tremor occurred at 9:22 am, at a depth of 25 km.

In a post on the social media platform X, the NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam.”

Andaman Sea Earthquake 

On Monday, a quake of 4.5 magnitude struck the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 km, according to NCS. 

A similar tremor had also been recorded on Sunday, with the same magnitude and depth in the same region.

Further details are awaited. 

(with ANI inputs)

