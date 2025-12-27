An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:12:48 pm IST, with its epicentre at latitude 26.72° North and longitude 92.31° East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 27/12/2025 18:12:48 IST, Lat: 26.72 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam. For more information, download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/earthquake."