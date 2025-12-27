Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000688https://zeenews.india.com/india/earthquake-of-magnitude-4-4-hits-assams-udalguri-3000688.html
NewsIndiaEarthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assams Udalguri
ASSAM EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's Udalguri

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 09:41 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's UdalguriRepresentative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 6:12:48 pm IST, with its epicentre at latitude 26.72° North and longitude 92.31° East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 27/12/2025 18:12:48 IST, Lat: 26.72 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam. For more information, download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/earthquake."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Black bears
J-K: Black Bear Movement Near NIT Srinagar Sparks Concern Among Residents
Pakistan
Balochistan Liberation Front Claims Killing Of Six Pakistani Soldiers
MGNREGA
After CWC Meet, Cong To Launch Nationwide ‘Save MGNREGA’ Campaign From Jan 5
Jammu and Kashmir news
J&K: Bag Containing Arms, Suspected Ammunition Destroyed In Controlled Blast
BJP national president
BJP To Elect New National President By THIS Date - Check Details
Congress Working Committee Meeting
Digvijaya Singh Stirs Row After Praising RSS; BJP Seeks Rahul's Response
Woman arrested
Six Year Old Strangled To Death by Mother In Navi Mumbai Over Language Dispute
CWC Meeting
SIR, Hindus Lynching In Bangladesh - What Was Discussed In CWC Meeting?
Technology
Want To Change Your Gmail Address Name Without Losing Data? Follow THESE Steps
Thailand Cambodia Border Clash
Explained | Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire: What Sparked The Dispute?