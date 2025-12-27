Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Assam's Udalguri
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Assam's Udalguri district on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor occurred at 6:12:48 pm IST, with its epicentre at latitude 26.72° North and longitude 92.31° East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
In a post on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) shared, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 27/12/2025 18:12:48 IST, Lat: 26.72 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam. For more information, download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/earthquake."
