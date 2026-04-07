Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Hailakandi, Assam

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Hailakandi in Assam on Tuesday at 14:18 IST.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 24.823 N and longitude 92.634 E.

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Taking it to X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 07/04/2026 14:18:31 IST, Lat: 24.823 N, Long: 92.634 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hailakandi, Assam. For more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.