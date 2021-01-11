Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Valley, tremors felt across UT

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir, said the National Center for Seismology. The tremors took place at 7.32 pm and lasted for a few seconds, an official said. The high-intensity earthquake shook the Chenab Valley districts including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban while tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake had a depth of ten kilometres and the epicentre was at Kishtwar at latitude 33.34 degrees north and longitude 75.47 degrees east. There was no immediate report of any damage in the earthquake which caused panic among the people who rushed out of their buildings.

DDC Doda passed on immediate directions to all the Tehsildars and SHO's to report the damages if any in their respective areas, besides urged all the people across the district not to panic & to stay safe and follow all safety measures on a priority basis.

