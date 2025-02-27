Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2864744https://zeenews.india.com/india/earthquake-of-magnitude-5-jolts-assams-morigaon-2864744.html
NewsIndia
ASSAM EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Jolts Assam's Morigaon

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 06:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Jolts Assam's Morigaon (X/@NCS_Earthquake)

Assam Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS said on X. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres. "EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK