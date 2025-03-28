Advertisement
Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Myanmar, Felt In Delhi-NCR

Earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday ad magnitude of 7.2 hits Myanmar, says National Center for Seismology.

|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at around 11.50 am at a depth of 10 km.

 

