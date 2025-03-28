Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Myanmar, Felt In Delhi-NCR
Earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday ad magnitude of 7.2 hits Myanmar, says National Center for Seismology.
Trending Photos
Earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday ad magnitude of 7.2 hits Myanmar, says National Center for Seismology.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at around 11.50 am at a depth of 10 km.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement