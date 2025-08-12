Earthquake With 6.3-Magnitude Strikes Eastern Indonesia’s Papua
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Papua, Indonesia.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted the eastern Indonesian region of Papua on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The USGS reported that the quake’s epicentre, which occurred at about 5:24 pm (0824 GMT), was located roughly 193 kilometres northwest of Abepura town in Papua.
