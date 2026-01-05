Earthquakes Of 5.1 And 3.9 Magnitudes Shake Assam And Tripura



A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Gomati in Tripura at 03:33:32 IST in the wee hours of Monday, says the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

It was followed by another tremor when a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Morigaon in Assam at 04:17:40 IST according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt across multiple districts in Assam and as far as Shillong, Meghalaya.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter for the Assam earthquake was at 26.37°N latitude, 92.29°E longitude. It was 50 km deep in Morigaon, Assam.

The Tripura earthquake, the tremor hit at 3:33 AM IST with a depth of 54 km, centered at 23.67°N latitude and 91.50°E longitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Authorities have urged people to maintain caution and follow safety precautions. Further details are awaited.

