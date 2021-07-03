East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar to reopen from today

New Delhi: After closing East Delhi markets including Laxmi Nagar’s main market for flouting COVID-19 norms, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday (July 2) allowed the reopening of Laxmi Nagar market with a few conditions from Saturday. In its order, the DDMA has also asked officials to set up a mobile testing van in the area and organise COVID-19 vaccination drives for shopkeepers and vendors, PTI reported.

The decision comes after the DDMA received written assurance from the market associations, Chamber of Trade and Industry and shopkeepers.

"A meeting of DDMA (East) was held on 02.07.2021 wherein various issues were discussed. After the deliberations in the meeting on this aspect and on the basis of assurances from Delhi Police, MCD and Market Association, DDMA (E) agreed that the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding Bazars /markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar etc. Can be allowed to function W.E.F. 03.07.2021," the order read.

In order to avoid crowding, parking has been banned "in and around the market", the DDMA said.

Further, it has directed the market association and Chamber of Trade and Industry to ensure strict adherence to COVID guidelines by the visitors as well as vendors, shopkeepers, and hawkers.

"District Police shall increase the presence of its personnel and shall take adequate measures to stagger crowd movement in the market and ensure that the DDMA guidelines/SOPs are followed along with CAB," the order read.

On Tuesday, Sonika Singh, District Magistrate, East Delhi, had issued a notice closing down all shops except those involved in essential services for violating COVID-19 protocols.

"Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar will remain shut from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm of July 5 for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the earlier order said.

(With agency inputs)

