"East Not Just Direction, It Means...," PM Modi Hails Diversity Of Northeast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Rising North East Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, on Friday, highlighted the immense potential of the North East region and its importance in the country's development journey.

Speaking at the summit the Prime Minister stated that from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism the northeast of the country is the most diverse part of our diverse India.

He said, "Our India is called the most diverse nation in the world, and our Northeast is the most diverse part of this diverse nation, from trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, its diversity is its greatest strength."

Moving further PM Modi called Northeast the most diverse part of the diverse nation. He underscored the Northeast's vast potential, citing its bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, and emerging eco-tourism industry.

"Northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, skill, an emerging hub of eco-tourism, and a new world for organic products. Northeast is the powerhouse of energy. Northeast is 'Ashta Lakshmi' for us...," the PM continued.

PM Modi remarked "For us, east is not just a direction. For us, east means Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform..."

PM Modi highlighted the government's efforts to transform the Northeast through infrastructure development, making tourism more attractive and boosting investor confidence. "We started an infrastructure revolution in the Northeast," he said, noting that the region is now becoming a land of opportunities with stronger connectivity.

He said, "There was a time when the northeast was only called a frontier region. Today, it is becoming the frontrunner of growth. Better infrastructure makes tourism attractive and gives investors more confidence... We started an infrastructure revolution in the Northeast... It is now becoming the land of opportunities... The connectivity in the Northeast is becoming stronger..."

He added that for the government, the word EAST represents more than just a direction. "For us, this EAST does not mean only one direction. For us, this means Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform. This is our government's policy for Eastern India."

The Rising North East Investors Summit, which PM Modi inaugurated, is a two-day event taking place on 23rd and 24th May at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit aims to highlight the North East region as a land of opportunity and attract both global and domestic investment.

