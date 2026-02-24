Delhi eBike Didi Yojana: All-women electric bike taxis for female tourists planned

In a significant effort to improve women's safety and promote green mobility, the Delhi government plans to introduce the ‘eBike Didi Yojana.’ This first-ever program will feature trained women riders providing last-mile service to female tourists on electric two-wheelers. This approach aims to ensure safe and eco-friendly travel in the national capital.

Safe and sustainable: The core mission

The project is currently in the consultation phase. It is designed to tackle two major urban issues: passenger safety and vehicle pollution. In this model, "eBike Didis" will transport women passengers specifically between major tourist spots and the nearest metro stations.

"This initiative empowers women and boosts security. Female tourists feel safer with female drivers," said a government official. The scheme is meant to offer a reliable, affordable option compared to traditional cabs and autos.

Strategic partnership with Bharat Taxi

To launch the service, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is likely to work with Bharat Taxi. Building on an existing agreement for cab services, the government plans to add an e-bike booking option on the platform.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the idea, stating that the 'Sarathi Didi' program (the women-driver branch of Bharat Taxi) will enable women to become self-sufficient while ensuring a safe environment for both drivers and passengers.

Eligibility and driver onboarding

While final details await approval, the preliminary eligibility criteria for riders include:

- Age: 18 to 40 years

- Residency: Must live in Delhi

- Documentation: Must have a valid driver's license

Support: The government is considering subsidies or financial help to assist these women in getting their own electric two-wheelers.

Training and safety protocols

The government is committed to security and professional standards. The scheme includes:

- Structured training: Focus on road safety, vehicle maintenance, and soft skills for interacting with tourists.

- Tech integration: GPS tracking is required for all rides to increase passenger confidence.

- Verification: In-depth background checks for all registered riders.

Pilot phase and expansion

The initiative will likely start with a pilot phase focusing on key tourist areas in Delhi. Based on how well it operates and the feedback from passengers, the scheme will expand across the city in stages. By using electric scooters, the 'eBike Didi' project supports Delhi's wider goal of lowering carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable urban transport.

