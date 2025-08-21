EC Appoints Two Officers As Observers For Upcoming Vice President Elections

Ahead of the upcoming elections for the post of Vice President of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday appointed two senior officers of the rank of Additional Secretary as Observers to oversee the electoral process.

The election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officers appointed by the EC as Observers are Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and D. Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

Additionally, Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, has been placed on the reserve list.

Earlier today, Opposition - INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination papers for the elections and described it as a moment of honour, and pledged to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity, and steadfast commitment, if elected.

Reddy filed the nomination in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement released after filing his nomination, Justice (Retd.) Reddy said, "Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution.

"Reflecting on his career and principles, he added, "My life in public service -- as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic -- has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity. This election is not merely about one individual."