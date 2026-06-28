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EC clears air: Passport is valid document for voter list inclusion

Officials said there is no change in the list of 12 documents used for voter registration under the ongoing SIR exercise. The clarification came after MEA’s remarks on the role of passports in proving citizenship.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
EC clears air: Passport is valid document for voter list inclusion
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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