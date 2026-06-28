/EC clears air: Passport is valid document for voter list inclusion

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has clarified that passport will continue to be accepted as a valid document for inclusion in the voter list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The clarification comes after confusion surfaced following a recent statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which said passport is not a proof of citizenship.
The poll watchdog said there has been no change in the list of 12 approved documents used for voter registration and verification of eligibility, and the passport is part of that list. Officials stressed that its status as a valid document for electoral processes is unchanged.
The MEA had said that a passport is “mainly a travel document” and should not be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship. This observation led to uncertainty among applicants and field officials involved in the voter list revision exercise.
Officials explained that the confusion stemmed from differing interpretations of how passports are used in citizenship verification versus electoral registration. While the passport is an important identity document, the ministry said that it cannot be considered definitive proof of citizenship in all situations.
It referred to provisions under the Passport Act, 1967, along with a 2013 judgment of the Bombay High Court, which allows passports to be issued under specific conditions in public interest, including to individuals who may not necessarily be citizens. This legal position was cited to explain why a passport cannot serve as final proof of citizenship.
Despite this clarification from the MEA, the EC has maintained that the document continues to hold full validity for voter list purposes. Officials said the SIR process follows a structured system similar to earlier revision exercises carried out in states such as Bihar and West Bengal, where passports were also accepted without any change in rules.
According to election officials, the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) rely on a set of 12 prescribed documents while assessing applications for inclusion in the electoral roll. These documents are used to verify identity and eligibility, and the passport continues to be treated as one of the stronger supporting documents within this system.
The Commission has also assured that field-level staff have been briefed to follow the existing guidelines without deviation. Officials added that there is no proposal to change the list of accepted documents during the ongoing revision cycle.
The clarification is expected to ease concerns among applicants who were unsure about the status of passports in the voter registration process. With the SIR exercise underway, officials said the focus is on ensuring accurate updates to electoral rolls while keeping the process consistent across states.
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