EC Extends SIR Deadline In Six States; West Bengal Not Included

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for submitting Standard Information Reports (SIR) in six states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh. However, West Bengal has not been given an extension.

Revised SIR Deadlines by State/UT

*Tamil Nadu:

Deadline extended from December 14 to December 19, 2025, giving an extra 5 days.

*Gujarat:

Deadline extended from December 14 to December 19, 2025, giving an extra 5 days.

*Madhya Pradesh:

Deadline moved from December 18 to December 23, 2025.

*Chhattisgarh:

Deadline moved from December 18 to December 23, 2025.

*Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

Deadline moved from December 18 to December 23, 2025.

*Uttar Pradesh:

Deadline extended from December 26 to December 31, 2025.

The ECI said the enumeration work in Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will finish on Thursday, December 11, and the draft electoral rolls for these States and UTs will be released on December 16.

The ECI said Kerala’s schedule had already been revised. The enumeration work in the state will now end on December 18, 2025, and the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23, 2025.

The Commission also urged eligible voters, especially new ones, to submit Form 6 with the required declaration to their booth-level officers, or to complete the process online through the ECINet app or website. Their names will then be added to the final electoral rolls, which are scheduled to be published in February 2026.

The move comes after intense debates in the Lok Sabha, where opposition parties raised serious concerns about the increasing burden on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the SIR exercise. Many opposition leader highlighted that BLOs are being subjected to undue pressure and harassment while carrying out their duties, which include door-to-door verification and data collection across electoral constituencies.