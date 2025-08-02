"EC Has Cleverly Not Given The Address, Booth No., Or EPIC No...," Tejashwi Yadav On Draft Voter List In Bihar

Yadav claimed nearly 65 lakh voters--about 8.5%--have been removed, making it difficult to identify whose names are missing.

"Almost 20 to 30 thousand names have been removed from every assembly constituency. A total of around 65 lakh voters, or about 8.5% of the total, have had their names removed from the list. Whenever the Election Commission issued an advertisement, it would mention that many people had shifted, many were deceased, and many had duplicate names... But in the list provided to us by the Election Commission, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find out whose names have been removed from the voter list," he said.

He further raised concerns over his name missing from the electoral roll, questioning how he would contest upcoming elections. Despite possessing a valid Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, Yadav claimed that his name could not be traced in the voters' list, sparking allegations of irregularities in the electoral process.

"My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" he said while showing his phone.

RJD leader further demanded greater transparency from the Election Commission over alleged large-scale voter deletions in Bihar, seeking booth-wise details and action from the Supreme Court. He called for an extension of the draft electoral deadline until these concerns are addressed.

"We demand that the Election Commission (EC) address the issue of removed voters in the show cause notice, providing booth-wise details publicly. When transparency is not ensured, we demand that the draft electoral date be extended until this is resolved. We further demand that the Supreme Court (SC) take cognisance of this issue from the EC," he said.

The ECI on Friday released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) process. The EC said the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that "no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason."

"The draft voter list has been released today in Bihar. One-month period for claims and objections begins; draft list shared with political parties. Still a full one month to get names added. No name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason," the Commission stated in a statement on X.

According to a press release by the Election Commission, more than 7.24 crore electors of Bihar filled up the Enumeration Forms; all included in the draft Electoral Roll.

From August 1 to September 1: During this period, to add the name of any eligible elector or to delete the name of any ineligible elector, any elector or any political party, can file claims and objections in a prescribed form before the concerned ERO, the release said.