EC Notice To Congress Leader Pawan Khera For Dual EPIC IDs

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday dashed off a notice to senior Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera over possession of two EPIC cards and sought clarification over his registration as a voter in two constituencies of Delhi.

The notice issued by the New Delhi Electoral Officer shares the two voter ID cards in the name of Pawan Khera and reads, “Notice to Shri Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in the Electoral Roll of more than one constituency.”

The notice follows disclosure of Pawan Khera’s two voter IDs from two different constituencies – New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly seats.

Khera, the party’s media and publicity department head, responded to the startling revelations earlier in the day, saying that this was rather vindication of their ‘vote chori’ charge and also highlights the systemic failure of the poll panel in preparing the electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared photographs of the voter list from the two given Assembly constituencies and claimed that the Congress leader holds two active EPIC numbers.

Notably, Khera has been at the forefront of the party’s campaign against alleged voter fraud and voter list revision.

Malviya, in a post on X, stated, "Rahul Gandhi screamed 'Vote Chori' from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively)."

Khera, speaking to IANS, refuted the charges and said, “Whether the question is raised by Anurag Thakur, Amit Malviya, or the Congress party, everything points to the Election Commission and the way it functions. That’s why the Congress is demanding transparency: Varanasi’s machine-readable voter list, Maharashtra’s booth-wise CCTV footage, we’re not getting any of these. That’s why we call it vote theft.”