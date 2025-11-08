EC Orders Action After VVPAT Mock Slips Found Scattered On Road In Bihar’s Samastipur

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken swift action after reports emerged that several VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips were found dumped near a road in the Sarairanjan assembly constituency of Bihar’s Samastipur district.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the poll body clarified that the slips in question were mock VVPAT slips, generated during the mandatory testing of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before polling began. The ECI directed the District Magistrate of Samastipur to conduct an on-site inquiry. Meanwhile, the concerned Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) has been suspended for negligence, and an FIR is being registered in connection with the incident.

RJD’s Allegations

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Tejashwi Yadav, shared a video on the social media platform X, alleging that a “large number” of VVPAT slips were found scattered on a roadside near KSR College in Samastipur.

The party demanded an explanation from the Election Commission, questioning how the slips ended up there and who was responsible. In a strongly worded post, the RJD accused the Commission of collusion, asking:

“A large number of VVPAT slips coming out of EVMs were found thrown on the road near KSR College in the Sarairanjan constituency of Samastipur. When, how, and at whose direction were these slips discarded? Will the ‘thief commission’ respond, or is this being done under the watch of the ‘dacoits of democracy’ who have camped in Bihar?”

RJD MP Manoj K. Jha has also written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging enhanced security at the strong rooms where EVMs are stored, particularly amid reports of power disruptions.

District Magistrate’s Response

Samastipur District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha confirmed that his team had secured the VVPAT slips and initiated legal proceedings.

“Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we discovered some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the location, and in the presence of candidates, we took possession of the slips. An FIR is being lodged in the matter,” Kushwaha said.

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar | DM Samastipur Roshan Kushwaha says, "Under the Sarairanjan Assembly constituency, we found some slips near the dispatch centre. I, along with other officials, reached the spot and in the presence of candidates, we took possession of those slips...FIR… pic.twitter.com/koAsAD4giY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

He added that two officials have been recommended for a departmental inquiry over the lapse.

The incident has sparked fresh controversy amid ongoing elections, prompting the Election Commission to reinforce its commitment to transparency and accountability in the electoral process.