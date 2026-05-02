EC orders re-polling in all 285 polling stations in Falta Assembly constituency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that fresh polls will be conducted in all 285 polling stations in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, citing severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling at a large number of polling stations on April 29, 2026. The election will be held on May 21, between 7 am and 6 pm, while counting of votes will take place on May 24.

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Election Comission of India (ECI) directs that fresh polls shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including Auxiliary polling stations, in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, between 7 AM and 6 PM on 21st May 2026, and counting of votes will take place on 24th May 2026:… pic.twitter.com/lMZsfuPbdZ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

(This is a developing story.)