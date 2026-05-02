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NewsIndiaEC orders re-polling in all 285 polling stations in Falta Assembly constituency
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION

EC orders re-polling in all 285 polling stations in Falta Assembly constituency

https://zeenews.india.com/india/ec-orders-re-polling-in-all-285-polling-stations-in-falta-assembly-constituency-3043005.html

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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EC orders re-polling in all 285 polling stations in Falta Assembly constituencyRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that fresh polls will be conducted in all 285 polling stations in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, citing severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling at a large number of polling stations on April 29, 2026. The election will be held on May 21, between 7 am and 6 pm, while counting of votes will take place on May 24.

 

 

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