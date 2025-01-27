EC Seeks ‘Factual Report’ From Haryana On Alleged Ammonia Contamination In Water Supply Affecting Delhi: Report

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Haryana government to provide a "factual report" by Tuesday noon following concerns raised by an AAP delegation over the alleged increase in ammonia levels in the water supply from Haryana, which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders claim has adversely impacted Delhi's water quality, sources informed ANI.

On Monday, an AAP delegation met ECI officials, following which the issue was brought to the ECI's attention. The delegation was led by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who requested an urgent meeting, sources added. This development follows a prior letter written by Atishi and Mann requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the issue with the ECI.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled government in Haryana, accusing it of "poisoning" the water flowing into Delhi from the neighboring state.

"BJP's Haryana government has poisoned the water in Yamuna," Kejriwal told reporters while adding that the alertness of Delhi Jal board prevented the mixing of alleged poisoned water with drinking water. "If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide," Kejriwal alleged.

He further stated that Delhi's water treatment plants were not equipped to handle such polluted water. "It has caused water scarcity in one-third of Delhi," Kejriwal added. "The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. However, the Delhi Jal Board were vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi. Otherwise, it would have caused mass genocide in Delhi. The BJP government has mixed such kind of poison in the water that cannot be treated even by the water treatment plants," the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.