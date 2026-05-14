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NewsIndiaEC rolls out phase 3 of SIR across India: Key details inside
SPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISION (SIR)

EC rolls out phase 3 of SIR across India: Key details inside

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ECI, Election Commission, Special Intensive Revision, SIR, Phase-III, ECI SIR Phase 3, Special Intensive Revision, electoral roll revision, Election Commission India, voter verification drive, Booth Level Officers, electoral rolls India
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EC rolls out phase 3 of SIR across India: Key details insideChief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference. (Photo: IANS)

 

 

 

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