EC rolls out phase 3 of SIR across India: Key details inside
- ECI, Election Commission, Special Intensive Revision, SIR, Phase-III, ECI SIR Phase 3, Special Intensive Revision, electoral roll revision, Election Commission India, voter verification drive, Booth Level Officers, electoral rolls India
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