EC To Announce Pan-India Voter List Revision Dates Tomorrow, 10–15 States In First Phase

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference on Monday evening to announce the first phase of a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The briefing, scheduled for 4:15 pm, will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to officials, the first phase is expected to include 10 to 15 states, among them Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry — all of which are due for Assembly elections in 2026. A few other states are also likely to be added.

The Special Intensive Revision is a large-scale exercise where voter lists are prepared from scratch. Every registered voter will need to fill out a new enumeration form. This is different from the regular Special Summary Revision (SSR), which happens every year or before elections and only updates existing names on the rolls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Election Commission has already met twice with state chief electoral officers to finalise the rollout plan. Bihar, which recently completed its voter list update, had nearly 7.42 crore names on its final roll as of September 30. The state will hold Assembly polls on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

Monday’s announcement is expected to confirm the list of states covered in the first phase and outline the schedule for voter registration and related preparations.