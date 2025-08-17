Advertisement
EC To Rahul Gandhi: Submit Affidavit Or Apologise Within 7 Days Over ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations

Emphasising that there was “no third option”, Chief Election Commissioner Kumar warned that if an affidavit was not submitted within the stipulated time frame, the allegations would be treated as baseless.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EC To Rahul Gandhi: Submit Affidavit Or Apologise Within 7 Days Over ‘Vote Theft’ AllegationsChief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (left) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: IANS)

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of “vote theft” against the Election Commission, saying the Congress leader should either file an affidavit with evidence or tender a public apology within seven days.

Emphasising that there was “no third option”, Kumar warned that if an affidavit was not submitted within the stipulated time frame, the allegations would be treated as baseless.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Kumar said, "An affidavit will have to be given or an apology will have to be made to the country. There is no third option. If the affidavit is not received within 7 days, it means that all these allegations are baseless."

 

 

